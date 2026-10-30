Jayapal: Trump Has ‘No Coherent Foreign Policy Anymore’

Friday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said President Donald Trump has “no coherent foreign policy anymore.”

Anchor Peter Alexander said, “G20 foreign ministers are meeting in Atlanta, the U.S., of course, the host there. China and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, are in attendance. The U.S. just canceled the family photo, the group photo, as they describe it because a lot of these European leaders did not want to even be photographed with Sergei Lavrov. You’ll remember the president has invited the Russians back into these conversations. What kind of damage are the president’s policies doing to our alliances, these relationships with allies like the Europeans?”

Jayapal said, “Massive damage. I was in Europe. I did a week long trip there. I was in Spain, Germany, Ireland. I’m going back to France in a few weeks. And I will tell you that across Europe, there is a massive distrust of the United States. People do not trust that we will keep our word. They do not believe that we are actually supporting democratic countries and institutions that protect democracy. They see how Trump has cozied up to Putin. They see the danger in Ukraine, the government’s most recent announcement that they’re not even going to investigate the the fact that Starlink shut down Ukraine’s communications in the midst of this very brutal, very important war, where it’s important that we do not allow Putin to win in this war that has implications across Europe.”

She added, “We have no coherent foreign policy anymore, Peter, and I think the world sees that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN