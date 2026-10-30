Paxton: ‘The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Want You to Know What James Talarico Really Is’

Friday on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Texas Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton said the mainstream media were attempting to conceal the views of his opponent, Democrat nominee James Talarico.

Paxton called him a “socialist Democrat” who seeks to change the country to something beyond “what our founders intended.”

“As you well know, there hasn’t been a Democrat elected to Senate in Texas since 1988, Lloyd Bentsen,” host Will Cain said. “How do you feel four days out from the election?”

Paxton replied, “Look, we have been on a 17-day bus tour, and I feel very good. We are hitting all parts of the state. I was with J.D. Vance yesterday. I was with the president in Corpus Christi and Lubbock. We’re trying to get our message out. Obviously, the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know what James Talarico really is, which is a socialist Democrat who does want to transform this country into something very different than what our founders intended. And so it’s our job to get the message out. We’re doing it by speaking all over, but we’re also using ads. And I think it’s very ironic that he said he’s David, when he’s raised more money from me, and most of it coming from California, New York and Chicago.”

“So, I think it’s interesting that he’s talking about the Washington establishment,” he added. “Well, guess what? The liberal Democratic Washington establishment, Chuck Schumer, is behind this guy. So it’s typical of this guy to try to cover up who he really is, but the reality is, he’s lying to the public. He’s not telling the truth about his positions, and he’s not talking about my positions in an accurate way as well.”

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