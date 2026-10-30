Ty Cobb: ‘Blanche Wouldn’t Refuse the President’s Order to Decapitate His Secretary’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Attorney General Todd Blanche “wouldn’t refuse the president’s order to decapitate his secretary.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You’ve been around him and you’ve seen, and everyone’s commented on, the shift from first term. Bill Barr wouldn’t do the things that Blanche does now. There aren’t those guardrails. Our viewers are very informed and know about that. So what do you view, if they do lose the House as so many expect, possibly the Senate as he goes into this lame duck period, what do you view as the important things to guard for?”

Cobb said, “Well, lawyers all across the country are primed and ready for what they suspect will be, you know, additional claims of voter fraud. Keep in mind that Trump went 63 and zero in terms of humiliations in court, in his fabricated voter fraud claims in 2020, Bill Barr refused the president’s order to seize ballots and to seize voting machines. Todd Blanche wouldn’t refuse the president’s order to decapitate his secretary.”

Melber said, “I hope he would but I hear you.”

Cobb said, “We’re going to be in real trouble, and we’re going to see a lot of mischief, a lot of illegality. The Justice Department is proceeding in courts now without any jurisdiction.”

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