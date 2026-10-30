Ty Cobb: Trump ‘Is Long Gone in Terms of the Ability to Rationally Proceed’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said President Donald Trump “is long gone in terms of the ability to rationally proceed.”

Cobb said, “We have to keep in mind that, you know, we’re laughing at somebody who’s in in serious decline, who actually has the nuclear codes. You know, this this is something that America has got to take more seriously. You know, the symptoms have been palpable for years now. You’ve had hundreds of psychiatrists and mental health professionals come out to say that the president has frontal lobe dementia and his malignant narcissism is is inhibiting his ability to restrain himself from his whims. You see, the revenge prosecutions and the crazy things like belittling a reporter, asking him basically whether he was feeling okay. And the president beats him up because he’s a little heavier than other people and abuses him. You know, it wasn’t shut up, piggy, but it was close.”

He added, “You know, this is somebody who is long gone in terms of the ability to rationally proceed. And and he is he is out there doing things that should concern us all.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN