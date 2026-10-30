Wasserman Schultz: El-Sayed Hasn’t Done Enough to Address Concerns About His Own Comments, ‘Incomprehensible’ He Won’t Strongly Condemn Ad

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) discussed Michigan’s U.S. Senate race and said that “I don’t think that El-Sayed has done enough to address the concerns that the Jewish community has about his incendiary comments.” She also criticized an ad in the race blaming Israel for high prices and said that “it’s incomprehensible to me that he hasn’t forcefully condemned it and insisted that the ad come down.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Well, I certainly don’t think that MAGA Mike Rogers should be elected to the United States Senate. But that having been said, I don’t think that El-Sayed has done enough to address the concerns that the Jewish community has about his incendiary comments. And I do think that that ad needs to come down. As a candidate, myself, I know what leverage you have and the weight that you can use to insist that people who have put an ad up that you don’t agree with, that you can demand that they take it down, you can condemn it.”

She continued, “For an ad to be running against his opponent, in support of — theoretically, in support of El-Sayed, to suggest that gas prices and costs at the grocery store increasing are the fault of Jews and Israelis, as opposed to laying it right at the feet where it belongs, and that is Donald Trump and his horrific policies, I just — it’s incomprehensible to me that he hasn’t forcefully condemned it and insisted that the ad come down.”

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