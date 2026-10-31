Alaska Dem Party Chair on Ballot Stacking: People Want Officials to ‘Use Every Tool’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Alaska Democratic Party Chair Eric Croft commented on the ballot stacking controversy in the state’s U.S. Senate race and said that he thinks Alaskans “know to bring a gun to a gunfight. And, so, if the criticism is, hey, the person running for this may use foul language, may really take a fight seriously and bring a fight”, they want elected officials “to push hard and use every tool they’ve got.”

Croft stated, “There’s no legal issue to it. And, on your sort of dirty tricks thing, I think Alaskans have a different take there, too. We know to bring a gun to a gunfight. And, so, if the criticism is, hey, the person running for this may use foul language, may really take a fight seriously and bring a fight — Alaskans’ biggest concern, usually, is that we’re going to get forgot. Half the maps…leave us off the map. And so, we kind of want [an] elected representative to push hard and use every tool they’ve got. So, I’m just not hearing that level of outrage that you’re talking about.”

Co-host Pamela Brown then cut in to ask, “So, do you support this move, then? Is that — do you support this tactic?”

Croft answered, “No, I think it’s funny, I don’t — running somebody who’s in jail in New York for threatening to blow up elected officials, I think, is disgusting. Having somebody with the same name run, most Alaskans, I think, think is — yeah, it would just — I don’t have that level of outrage, for us, around a coffee table, it’s, did you hear Ohio Dan’s trying to kick Petersburg Dan off the ballot, isn’t that funny?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett