Axios’ VandeHei: ‘Crap in College’ Has Made Many Young Lefties Not Appreciate America’s Greatness

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei stated that America is great, but, sadly, a good portion of young people on the left don’t see that because they’re being taught “crap in college” that is “not what they should be being taught.”

VandeHei began by saying that spending too much time looking at screens gives people an inaccurately negative view of the country because algorithms promote crazy people.

He added, “What a great country. Like, I grew up, like, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Kid Rock] grew up in Michigan. We’re able to do whatever we want to do. I was able to start companies, make money. I interview presidents, say whatever you want, not go to jail for doing it. In what other country can you do that?”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say, “That is not what a lot of the young left thinks.”

VandeHei responded, “No, it’s crazy, because they pump this crap in college, it’s not what they should be being taught.”

He also stated that algorithms give people inaccurately positive views of what other people’s lives look like, and there is negativity bias in the media and psychologically.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett