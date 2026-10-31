CNN’s Plitsas: Iran Was ‘Trying to Impact the Elections’ with High Fuel Prices in Part Because Dems Will Push to End War

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas stated that pressure to end the Iran War if Democrats control Congress “would probably be done through something like budgetary actions, which would take some time. So, I think the Iranians understand that, and that’s half the reason that they were trying to impact the elections with high fuel prices, specifically for this reason. But it doesn’t mean the president’s going to be curtailed immediately.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “So, every Democratic congressional candidate you talk to will tell you the same thing, that one of the ways that they’re going to bring down prices is to put pressure to end the war with Iran. How much leverage do they actually have, in terms of doing that?”

Plitsas answered, “Well, Congress, obviously, has the ability to conduct its oversight responsibilities, but oversight and stopping actions are two very different things. And it doesn’t look like, based on any of the polling projections, that, even if both houses were to switch — both the Senate and the House of Representatives — to Democratic control, that it certainly wouldn’t be enough to override the presidential veto. So, it wouldn’t be done legislatively. In theory, this would probably be done through something like budgetary actions, which would take some time. So, I think the Iranians understand that, and that’s half the reason that they were trying to impact the elections with high fuel prices, specifically for this reason. But it doesn’t mean the president’s going to be curtailed immediately. And let’s not forget, while the election is coming up, the new Congress won’t take office until January. So, the president’s still with a Republican-controlled Congress for the next several months.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett