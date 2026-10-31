Exclusive: Michael Whatley Charts Path to Upset Victory in North Carolina

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Michael Whatley talked about the race.

Whatley said, “I am going to stand with President Trump. I am going to fight every single day for our North Carolina families, our North Carolina farmers, our North Carolina freedoms, and our North Carolina values.”

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