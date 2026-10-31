Levin: Alaska ‘Decoy Dan’ an Effort ‘to Steal the United States Senate from the American People’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker and network host Mark Levin called the reported “Decoy Dan” effort to run two “Dan Sullivans” on the Alaska U.S. Senate ballot a “conspiracy.”

However, he said it reached broader than the people of Alaska but was an effort to steal the Senate from the American people.

“Great One, let’s start with Decoy Dan and whether or not you think this investigation could lead to potential indictments based on The New York Times reporting,” host Sean Hannity said.

Levin replied, “Yeah, I think it absolutely could. First and foremost, people need to understand this is a conspiracy among Democrats to undermine the truthfulness of an election and to pull the blanket over the eyes of the people of Alaska. This was an attack on the citizens of Alaska to try and create a phony ballot, to have a phony candidate. You know, three Republicans on a ballot and one Democrat. And I want to just say this. The idea that this candidate, Peltola, was not involved in this decision-making is baloney. She knew about it. That’s what the campaign manager said, but she wasn’t involved. She knew about it, but she wasn’t involved. You know, if she knew about it, she should hit the brakes and say, don’t do it. But she didn’t do it. It was all for her. That’s number one.”

“Number two, Chuck Schumer, you better keep your documents and your texts and your emails, preserve them, because I know you’re behind this, too,” he continued. “This is the kind of sleazy stuff Chuck Schumer would do because he’s desperate to be the majority leader again. Now, how do I know that? Well, I’m not a prosecutor, but the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reports to him. He raises the money. He decides who gets what. You’re going to tell me that a senior person or senior persons with that committee didn’t say, Hey, Senator, guess what we’re doing? Kept them in the dark? That’s not how Washington works. Schumer, Gillibrand runs that committee, the candidate, all of them. And who are the lawyers? I hear Marc Elias might be one of the lawyers. I don’t know that for a fact.”

“Well, that lawyer needs to lawyer up,” he added. “They all need to lawyer up because this was a scam attempt, not just to steal the race in Alaska, but to steal the United States Senate from the American people. That’s what the Democrat Party was doing. So, of course, there’s potential criminality here.”

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