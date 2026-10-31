Maher: Dems Don’t Have Backbone to Stand Up to Crazies

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats currently don’t have the spine to stand up to far-left socialists and “what they’re saying is, we want a big tent.”

Kid Rock said, “Democrats are like, man, we don’t need this crazy socialist ideological crap coming in, either. But, I don’t think they have the backbone to stand up to them, either.”

Maher responded, “No, they don’t. As of now, what they’re saying is, we want a big tent. But that’s not what this election is about. That’s the next election. The next election is going to be, absolutely, about is the Democratic Party a big enough tent to have these socialists — which, a lot of times, it’s actually Communist, he’s not wrong about that. This election is about Donald Trump. And they do not like the things he has done.”

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