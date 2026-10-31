Marlow: Trump Suggests Ted Cruz for SCOTUS. It’s a Great Idea.

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Supreme Court.

Marlow said, “I no longer want to go and get judges and appoint them to the Supreme Court because they’ve just let us down consistently. ”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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