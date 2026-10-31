MS NOW’s Capehart: I Don’t Care About Ballot Stacking, Trump Admin. Trying to Gum Up Alaska Race

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart said that he couldn’t be enthusiastic about the Alaska ballot stacking story and “the administration is hell-bent on gumming up the works with the Alaska Senate race.”

Capehart said, “This is a story I could not muster any kind of enthusiasm for. … [T]hese sorts of things happen all the time. Was it a boneheaded move and they got caught doing it? Absolutely. But I go back to why we’re even talking about Alaska in the first place. A week ago, we were sitting here talking about the president of the United States directing the attorney general of the United States to sue, proactively, Alaska, to prevent them from certifying the election for Senate in Alaska if the Democrat won. There are at least three sins in what I just said. That is what I’m focused on.”

He continued, “And, as we see, the administration is hell-bent on gumming up the works with the Alaska Senate race.”

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