Garcia: ICE Has Become Trump’s Personal Police, It ‘Should Be Abolished’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Connect,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is using U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “personal police force,” so it should be abolished.

Garcia said, “I think what’s happening across the country should disturb every single American. I mean, people are losing their due process rights. They’re being murdered on American streets. They’re being kidnapped and sent to detention centers that are inhumane. People are being attacked by ICE agents that are not trained, that are masked, that don’t have, in most cases, any body cameras and that have don’t have the experience to treat people with any sort of dignity or respect.”

He added, “And so ICE is completely out of control, should be abolished as an agency. Donald Trump has made ICE the single largest law enforcement agency across the country. They’re getting more funding than the FBI. And we’ve in Oversight, we’ve looked at over a thousand abuses and cases already of likely ICE abuse directed at people across this country. The video that you’re discussing is incredibly disturbing, but Donald Trump is using ICE as his own personal police force. And as he kind of tries to pick and choose who should be in this country, send people in some cases to other countries, by the way, that people have never been to, allowing children to testify in court without any representation. People should be ashamed that this is happening in this country.”

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