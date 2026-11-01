MI Dem McMorrow: ‘Sad, Desperate’ Stevens Abandoning ‘Michiganders and Her Constituents’

Sunday on MS NOW’s “The Assignment,” Michigan Senate Senator Mallory McMorrow (D) said in a “sad” and “desperate” move, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) endorsing Republican Rep. Mike Rogers for Senate is abandoning “Michiganders and her constituents.”

Host Antonia Hylton said, “I have Democratic state senator of Michigan, Mallory McMorrow. State Senator, it’s good to see you. I am just going to begin with, what the hell is going on?”

McMorrow said, “I’m just going to say this. I was in church this morning in my district with Abdul and Congressman Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, and we got this news before the service started. And it is just a sad, desperate attempt to be relevant when we’ve got a couple of days in this election left.”

She continued, “I can tell you in my office, we’ve seen an increasing number of constituents calling who are facing eviction. Two hundred thousand Michiganders stand to lose healthcare, and that is what is driving people out to the polls. So to have Haley abandon Michiganders and her constituents, is deeply, deeply sad. But I know the rest of us are focused on getting to work, getting out the vote, making sure people know that Mike Rogers is a threat to democracy, a threat to Michiganders.”

She added, “A lot of us who have known Hailey Stephens for a long time—this is how she operates behind the scenes. If she doesn’t get her way, she threatens people, and people are finally starting to see who she is. And Michiganders deserve so much better. We’ve got to reject this.”

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