Pritzker: Dems Will Hold Hearings to Expose Extent of Trump’s ‘Corruption’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. JD Pritzker (D-IL) said that Democrats will hold congressional hearings to expose the full extent of President Donald Trump’s “corruption” and “massive profiteering” if they win control of Congress in the upcoming elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about this big debate unfolding inside the Democratic Party. If Democrats do, in fact win back control of Congress, the discussion over whether they would move to impeach President Trump for a third time, some of your fellow Illinois friends have said that they don’t think it’s a good idea. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Senator Tammy Duckworth, say it would backfire. Do you agree with them that another impeachment would backfire against Democrats?”

Pritzker said, “Well, here’s what I think. There needs to be hearings because there’s so much corruption. The corruption is even at a higher level than the, you know, than the costs and cruelty that Donald Trump is.”

Welker said, “So hearings, not impeachment, governor hearings, not impeachment?”

Pritzker said, “Well, the hearings will uncover things, and then some decisions will have to get made about that. But the American public doesn’t know the extent of the corruption. I think many of us paying very close attention do, but the American public needs to see what the corruption is so that the Congress can pass laws and possibly even an amendment to the Constitution that limits the — well, I would just call it the massive, massive profiteering that the president of the United States is able to do, and is doing now with his family and his close friends.”

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