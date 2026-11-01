Raskin: Trump ‘Has No Constitutional Role’ in State Electoral Administration

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump has no Constitutional role in state electoral administration.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Well, let me ask you, because big picture, the Justice Department is involved in a growing wave of election litigation ahead of the midterms, including efforts to restrict certain mail-in ballots and challenge voter registration rolls in multiple states. A federal judge on Friday actually ordered the Trump administration not to threaten or intimidate state or local election officials. How confident are you that these elections will be carried out fairly and accurately?”

Raskin said, “If the federal government stays out of it and lets the state government authorities actually run the elections the way that we always have, we will have free and fair elections. The problem is this judge found in a very important ruling that the Trump administration keeps trying to stick its nose into state electoral administration when it has no constitutional role there.”

He added, “The president’s got nothing to do with it. So he should go off to Mar-A-Lago and let us have a democratic election. You know, he was talking about suspending elections, not having elections. We had elections in the middle of the Civil War. We had elections in the middle of World War II. Why should we not have elections just because Donald Trump is going to get his feelings hurt when there’s a landslide against him in 2026?”

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