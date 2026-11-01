Sen. Sullivan: Dem Opponent Peltola Is ‘Lying’ About Ballot-Stacking

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said his opponent for U.S. Sentate, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK), is lying by denying any knowledge about the ballot-stacking plot to recruit another man named Dan Sullivan to run.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Beyond the claim of the former campaign manager, is there evidence you know of that Mary Peltola knew what was going on?”

Sullivan said, “The New York Times article has the receipts. And, look, my opponent, Mary Peltola, likes to talk about D.C. corruption, the rigged system. This story, this saga, which is true, there’s nothing more rigged and corrupt than this.”

He added, “The New York Times article isn’t a he said/she said. It’s got a ton of text messages in it, all between the people who are undertaking the scheme, again, her chief of staff, this guy Anton McParland — I know him well — her campaign manager, all the DCCC top officials, by the way, senior DSCC Schumer officials. They are devising this and doing regular updates, almost weekly. She is joined at the hip with this guy McParland, I know that, her former chief of staff and her D.C. lobbyist buddy. There is no way that this went on for a year that they weren’t informing her on. It’s just a complete fabrication. And she got caught lying, and she’s still lying! To the Alaskan people, to the media, to all of us.”

Tapper said, “Was a crime committed?”

Sullivan said, “Well, look, I’ll let the lawyers figure that out. What I am doing is continuing to campaign hard and get out the truth and let Alaskans know why this is such an important election. But remember, going back to the scheme, the thing that is so shocking about this is how much she, Peltola and her staff and the Schumer staff and the DSCC senior leaders, treat Alaskans with disdain. So, whether or not this is legal or not — and I think there’s some good arguments on both sides. There’s this anti-Ku Klux Klan statute people should take a look at, certainly, that would maybe make this about not being legal at all.”

Tapper asked, “Are you only going to accept the election results if you win?”

Sullivan said, “No, I’m going to accept the election results.”

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