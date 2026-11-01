Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Unequivocally Yes,’ GOP Will Hold the Majority in the Senate

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he’s confident that the Republican Party will maintain its majority in the U.S. Senate following the upcoming elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Senator, in August you said you were very confident Republicans were going to hold control of the Senate. So how do you feel now with 48 hours to go, will Republicans hold on to control of the Senate?”

Scott said, “The answer is absolutely, positivity, unequivocally, yes, we will hold the majority in the Senate. We are in a great position to do so. We also have been gifted the most radical, dangerous, weird group of Senate candidates that we’ve seen on the Democratic side, frankly, in my lifetime. You think about Troy Jackson in Maine, he said he would have run as a communist. James Talarico in Texas said that God is non- binary, he believes in six genders, but most importantly he said white supremacy and capitalism are the same. Go to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, here’s a guy who cozies up to terrorism. Both of his parents either supported or helped fund Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein. We are looking at incredibly radical candidates. I bring it home to South Carolina where the Democratic candidate Annie Andrews is with the pro-defund the police squad. She said let’s limit the Second Amendment, men should play women in sports. The Democrats, radical, dangerous, weird.”

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