Sen. Warnock: El-Sayed ‘Is the Embodiment of the American Dream’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Michigan’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, “is the embodiment of the American dream.”

Warnock said, “There is a rise in anti-Semitism in our country and globally, and we all have to condemn it, and we have to do it in a full-throated way. I can only tell you what I saw. I was there on the ground in Michigan with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who in many respects, I think is the embodiment of the American dream, that we are a people of various faith traditions, races, but all of those things are circumstances, but what binds us together is the covenant we have with each other as an American people.”

He added, “I saw Abdul doing that, that work on the ground. I was with him in the meetings with rabbis, with imams, with pastors, doing that kind of interfaith work. It was a bruising primary. This is a terrain that is deeply contested. There‘s a whole lot of work that needs to be done. And I saw him doing that work. I think he will bring the people of Michigan together, along with his colleagues, and focus on the thing that is really crushing us right now. These prices where people can‘t afford groceries, they can‘t afford gasoline, they can‘t take care of their children, and healthcare is unaffordable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN