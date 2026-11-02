Carville: Dems ‘Going to Win the House and Win the Senate’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats are “going to win the House and win the Senate” in the midterm elections.

Carville said, “I think the war is going to expose a lot of corruption. Remember, there’s a lot we don’t know. And it’s highly likely that the Democrats are going to control both houses of Congress after the election tomorrow. And I think we’re going to be in for a lot more knowledge. We’re going to find out a lot.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You think Dems take both. I don’t do predictions, but you can do what you want. You’re calling both. You’re predicting both?”

Carville said, “I’m not very good at predicting, but it’s hard to look at this and not walk away with the fact that, yes, they’re going to win the House and win the Senate. I mean, remember all these previous elections, since Trump, elected Democrats have been over-performing by like 8 to 10 points. There’s no reason to believe that they won’t over-perform by that level tomorrow. And if they do, it’s going to bear out of fruit. I can’t tell you specifically which one or which not, but there’ll be some bright pickings there. I’ll guarantee you.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN