Dem MI Gov. Nominee Benson on if El-Sayed Has Been Antisemitic: People Focus on Costs

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Michigan Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson responded to Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) criticizing Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed for his association with people like Hasan Piker and his “antisemitic” actions by saying that “what we’re actually talking about on the campaign trail, which, frankly, folks know is driving down costs and making life better for people, because that is what is actually needed of leaders in this moment. And that is what we, as Democrats, are unified around trying to address.”

Host Anderson Cooper played video of an interview where he asked Stevens, “You said in a press conference today, we can’t stand with hate. Do you believe that Abdul El-Sayed is hateful or an antisemite?”

In the video, Stevens answered, “I think some of the actions have certainly been antisemitic, Anderson, but I’m just sick of who he stands with. He’s picking Hasan Piker and the uncle over a whole heck of a lot of people. There are people who want to vote for him. They wanted to hear from him. They’re not trying to beat him up. I wanted to build him up, and he just kept coming back. And this is about a U.S. Senate seat.”

Cooper then said to Benson, “She could not articulate why she had this change of heart. You’ve been campaigning with El-Sayed. You were with him yesterday morning. I’m wondering what your response is to what she said in the clip there.”

Benson responded, “Well, again, we’re actually talking about on the campaign trail our plans to make sure healthcare is more affordable for all, because I’ve yet for — in two years, in my own campaign for governor, stopped at a campaign event where someone hasn’t come up to me with a heartbreaking story about the rising costs of healthcare and knowing that we, as Democrats, have a plan to drive down those costs, while our opponents are responsible for voting, in some cases, like my opponent, to raise those costs. I think that’s the contrast in this race. That’s the reason to support candidates who have a plan to make life easier for folks. And so, my reaction is what we’re actually talking about on the campaign trail, which, frankly, folks know is driving down costs and making life better for people, because that is what is actually needed of leaders in this moment. And that is what we, as Democrats, are unified around trying to address.”

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