Dingell: Haley Stevens Likely ‘Permanently Hurt’ Her Standing in Democratic Party

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) endorsing Republican Rep. Mike Rogers for Senate has probably “permanently hurt” her future in the Democratic Party.

Dingell said, “I’m going to say to you, there are many people that are very, very angry. And you heard our party chair say yesterday, you’re not a Democrat anymore. There’s not a place for her here.”

She added, “I’m not sure that what she was trying to accomplish or what others were trying to get her to accomplish, is the reality of what’s happening. I actually think that it is backlashing.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “As for her future in the Democratic Party, I know you’ve said that she seriously hurt herself. Just point-counterpoint on this one. You can see how she has hurt herself with the Democratic Party establishment. You look no further than the chair of the Democratic Party in Michigan. But don’t you as a party want people who speak up when they disagree?”

Dingell said, “Look, does anybody think I don’t speak up when I think something’s wrong?”

She added, “You know, democracy thrives when people have different perspectives, different life experiences. Share those and you find the common ground. I think the way that she did this it has probably permanently hurt her.”

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