Hillary Clinton: ‘Trump Has Become More and More Unhinged’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump “has become more and more unhinged.”

Clinton said, “If you turn out and vote and vote your conscience and vote your interests and vote for the end of what we’ve been living through in these last years, we’re going to get our country back. And then we can fight about how we do things together, and not how we point fingers and yell and scream and insult each other, which would be so welcome.”

She continued, “It is not just a financial corruption we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a moral corruption. And the moral corruption is deep. But but again, I’ll stress, one of the reasons they’re doing it is because they think it’ll work.”

She added, “I think Trump has become more and more unhinged.”

Clinton concluded, “If we are successful in winning both the House and the Senate, which I hope we will be, then I think he’s going to get even more out of control because I think he’s going to feel cornered. I think he’s going to feel angry. I think he’s going to be lashing out. But at least we will have some leverage to try to hold him to account through the Congress, which is what their job should be.”

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