Hillary Clinton: Trump Has ‘Truly Lost the Plot of Being President’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump has “truly lost the plot of being president for the American people.”

Cooper said, “How do you think he is as a candidate, when you see the guy you debated then and you see the person now, and with the press conference he gave today outside the reflecting pool and the plans and the decorations and the crafting projects, how how different is he?”

Clinton said, “Look, I think that he’s lost the plot. You know, back in 2016, ten years ago, think about that, he had a theory of the case. He knew how he wanted to present himself. He had people around him who at least had some ability to rein him in or to say no to him. He’s totally unfettered and unhinged now. And for him to go to the reflecting pool, one of the great failures of his efforts to redo Washington and stand there as though it was a huge success, and go on and on about all of his, you know, projects ripping up Washington, destroying the East Wing, building an arch that will interfere with air traffic control, navigation in and out of Washington. I mean, you can’t make this up. He is so focused on himself.”

She added, “He wants to build tributes to himself, in the image of himself. I mean, he’s truly lost the plot of being president for the American people.”

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