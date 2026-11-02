Mace: GOP Midterm Losses ‘Started with Epstein Files’ Ending with ‘Iran War’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) predicted Republican midterm losses which she said, “started with the Epstein files and it’s going to end with the Iran war.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Among South Carolina likely voters, 46% say they strongly disapprove of President Trump’s handling of his job. If Democrats take control of Congress, what message does that send to the White House?”

Mace said, “Well, I think that, you know, the message is the Epstein files or something that people wanted. The Iran war was something America did not want. And I think the the losses that we’re going to see tomorrow, and this is a midterm election, we are going to suffer some losses. I think they’ll be greater than average. But I think you can bookend these losses and I’m predicting it now—it started with the Epstein files and it’s going to end with the Iran war.”

She added, “And people are suffering. Our seniors can’t afford to keep their homes. Property taxes are high, and groceries and gasoline is high. I honestly don’t know how the average American is making it. And neither party has a plan put in place. But the debt that we’re seeing right now to bring prices under control, as long as the Iran war goes on, the more expensive things are going to be, and it is unavailable, unaffordable, for almost every single hardworking American right now.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN