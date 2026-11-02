‘They’re Weird and They’re Deceiving the Public’: Tim Scott Warns About ‘Radical,’ ‘Dangerous’ Dems

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, made his final pitch to voters as Election Day approaches.

He warned about “weird,” “radical” and “dangerous” Democrats.

“Look, you’ve always been smarter than me. How does it help South Carolina to kick you out and replace you with Elizabeth Warren? How?” host Trey Gowdy asked.

“Insane!” Scott replied. “It does not help South Carolina. Frankly, it doesn’t help America at all. I don’t think it helps any issue we face to have Bernie Sanders running the Budget Committee or Elizabeth Warren running the Banking Committee. That’s why every Democrat around the country — they’re radical, they’re dangerous, and they’re weird and they’re deceiving the public. They can’t run as themselves, Trey.”

He continued, “Even Annie Andrews is running as a moderate, when in fact, if you look at AnniesChart.com, you find very quickly she supports amnesty, opening our borders, defunding the police. She stood with the defund the police squad just recently, and she wants to curtail your Second Amendment rights, letting men play girls in sports. This is a radical position. Don’t just take my word for it. Go to AnniesChart.com and read in her words how she stands on every single issue I just talked about: Radical and dangerous.”

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