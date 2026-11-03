Behar: ‘Disgraceful’ Trump Administration Pushing ‘Blatant Racism’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said the Trump administration is pushing “blatant racism” in their closing midterm election message.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Vice President JD Vance made a claim to Ohio voters yesterday. Take a look.”

Monday at a campaign rally, Vance said, “I saw a story just in the last couple of days that there are illegal communities of illegal immigrant Somalis who are coordinating to flood the polls and drown out your vote. Well, I happen to believe that we want American elections to belong to American citizens.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Where did you see this post? Like are you just reading random slop on the internet? This is brought to you by the same guy who gave us, ‘They are eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs.'”

Behar said, “Let me ask something. I have a question. Is it ever white people who are eating the pets? And the Somali are also African people, and the Haitians.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s really disgusting.”

Behar said, “It’s such blatant racism that anybody with a brain and a set of eyes can see what they’re up to. They’ve got nothing to offer the American people, so they go to this type of crap. It is obnoxious and disgraceful.”

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