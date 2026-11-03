Chris Christie: ‘The Trump Era Is Over’

Tuesday on ABC New’s midterm election coverage, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said “the Trump era is over.”

Anchor David Muir saud, “Out of the Lone Star State tonight, Gina Hinojosa winning in the race for governor, the Democrat, the state representative. A lot of folks did not know it would be that close, let alone a win.”

Christie said, “When you put Darline Graham losing, Paxton losing, and now Abbott losing, the Trump era is over. It is over. You cannot lose at this level. We’re looking at maybe 240 seats in the House. The Democrats appear to be headed to a majority in the Senate, and I think you’re gonna to wind up with near-27 Democratic governors. The Trump era is over, and when Greg Abbott, who was extraordinarily popular as a three-term governor, loses tonight in a state like Texas, I don’t care what the president says on Truth Social. The Trump era is over and it’s over tonight.”

Reporter Jonathan Karl said, “And can I just say one thing that we saw in our voter poll? Another question we asked is, do you think Trump has the right priorities? Do you think President Trump has the right priorities? This is a central question. Sixty percent in Ohio said no to that answer. In Texas, 61% said no, they don’t think President Trump has the right priorities. In South Carolina, 57% didn’t think Donald Trump has the right priorities. This, the day after he held his closing argument at the Reflecting Pool and spoke about what he’s done to beautify Washington, D.C.. This is something we’ve seen repeatedly in these deep red states. They thought the president no longer had the right priorities.”

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