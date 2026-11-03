DNC Chair on Dem Socialists: ‘We Are United’ on Economics, ‘More That Unites’ Than Divides

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” DNC Chair Ken Martin responded to a question on democratic socialist candidates and their past support for things like abolishing police by saying that “There is more that unites Democrats in our party than divides us. And I know folks like you and others want to make a big deal about the ideological wings of our party. We are united behind an economic message and a platform to actually deliver an economy that works for all.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[T]here’s a real possibility that some democratic socialists soon become members of Congress. Melat Kiros is in Colorado. Progressives criticized her for declining to call the deadly Boulder firebombing antisemitic. Darializa Avila Chevalier deleted old posts — she’s running in New York — deleted old posts about abolishing the police. Donavan McKinney, running in Michigan, he said democratic socialism is the redistribution of resources. There’s obviously a real chance tonight that they end up becoming members of Congress soon. Why should the American public, as a whole, feel comfortable with, potentially, those individuals as leaders here in Washington?”

Martin answered, “I’ll tell you why: Because the Republicans who are running away from their failed record, right? The fact that they said they were going to lower prices and improve the economy, to make sure that people could actually get ahead and not get by. The reality is the reason why these candidates across the board are finding success is because they are running on actual economic issues, making sure that we address affordability, the affordability crisis in this country, making sure we address the healthcare crisis in this country, as we see premiums doubling and tripling for the American people and hospitals, in rural parts of America and throughout this nation, closing. And they’re also addressing this corruption, this system that’s rigged just for the powerful and the rich at the expense of working people. It doesn’t matter if you’re from the far left of our party or from the center, all of our candidates are running on an agenda to actually improve people’s lives. And that’s why we’re going to be successful. There is more that unites Democrats in our party than divides us. And I know folks like you and others want to make a big deal about the ideological wings of our party. We are united behind an economic message and a platform to actually deliver an economy that works for all.”

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