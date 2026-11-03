Fmr. Biden Border Chief: Border Has Never Been This Quiet, Having Consequences Works, Unlike Some in Biden White House Wanting ‘Crisis’ for ‘Their Agenda’

During a portion of an interview with CBS News released on Monday, Raul Ortiz, who served as Chief of the Border Patrol during the Biden administration and as Deputy Chief during the first Trump administration, said that he’s never seen the border this quiet and “Even after 9/11, when we pushed resources to the border, airports, to make sure that we didn’t have another terroristic threat, we did not see the level of security that we’re experiencing right now.”

CBS News Immigration Correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez asked, “Have you ever seen the border this quiet?”

Ortiz answered, “No. Never. Even after 9/11, when we pushed resources to the border, airports, to make sure that we didn’t have another terroristic threat, we did not see the level of security that we’re experiencing right now. And it just goes to show that, when you have consequences, when you repatriate people, return people back to their home country, then — and you prosecute people, that it will make a difference. Those policies that didn’t exist under the Biden administration, that exist now, are making a huge impact on what’s happening.”

Ortiz added that, under the Biden administration, “It was a crisis, it was chaotic, and it was — at first, I thought that it was the fact that they were ignoring what was happening here on the border. Then I started to realize that they were actually embracing what was happening here on the border. They were embracing the chaos and the crisis because it fulfilled their agenda. And, to me, allowing the mass migration that occurred along our southwest border — not just here in south Texas, but in California and Arizona — that’s exactly what some of the policymakers in the White House wanted.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett