Fmr. Biden, Trump Border Official: We Have Some Who Need to Go and Immigrant Population ‘Important to Our Society’

Raul Ortiz, the former Border Patrol chief who served in the agency for 33 years, tells @camiloreports most Americans want “moderation” on immigration policy. “We have an immigrant population out there that is important to our society and … we have some folks in here that don’t belong in this country,” he said.

During a portion of an interview with CBS News released on Monday, Raul Ortiz, who served as Chief of the Border Patrol during the Biden administration and as Deputy Chief during the first Trump administration, said that, on immigration, “I think most Americans want moderation. They want something in the middle” that isn’t kicking everyone out or letting everyone in, and “We need to get to the point where we recognize that we have an immigrant population out there that is important to our society” but there are those who need to be removed.

Ortiz said, “I was the Deputy Chief under the first Trump administration, and we started to see some significant progress on the border. And then, of course, the administration changed, and the pendulum swung to the other side. I don’t think you — nobody wants to see that. I think most Americans want moderation. They want something in the middle. And so, we’ve got to figure out –.”

CBS News Immigration Correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez then cut in to ask, “That is not letting everyone in or kicking everyone out, essentially?”

Ortiz answered, “Yeah. We need to get to the point where we recognize that we have an immigrant population out there that is important to our society. And then we also need to recognize that we have some folks in here that don’t belong in this country, we need to figure out how to get them out.”

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