Gillibrand on Socialists: ‘We Are Unified’ and Have Candidates Representing Their State Like Peltola

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) weighs in on key races and says Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan has “really energized the base. I’m very optimistic he’s going to win big tonight.” She told CBS News’ @GayleKing that the Democratic Party is unified: “We are a big tent.” https://t.co/vsFn5PPKUk

During CBS’s election coverage on Tuesday, DSCC Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) responded to a question on the socialist wing of the party by saying that “We are unified. We are a big tent. We have the ability to have progressive candidates and moderate candidates.” And Democrats have candidates that “are particularly representative of their state. Look at someone like a Mary Peltola.”

Co-host Gayle King asked, “Are you worried about the fracture in the Democratic Party, is this a sign of things to come? The socialist part of the Democratic Party?”

Gillibrand answered, “We are unified. We are a big tent. We have the ability to have progressive candidates and moderate candidates. And what’s been so unique about this cycle is there are so many new candidates, a new generation. A lot of these candidates are under 45. They are particularly representative of their state. Look at someone like a Mary Peltola. Her campaign was about fish, family, and freedom. You couldn’t come up with a more authentic candidate for Alaska. So, these races are in play because these candidates are exciting, they’re the next generation, they are formidable, they’ve put together very strong grassroots campaigns, they’ve outraised their opponents, to every single one of them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett