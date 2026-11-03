MS NOW’s Alexander: El-Sayed ‘Hasn’t Overtly Denounced’ ‘Antisemitic Language’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “State of Play,” host Peter Alexander said that Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed “hasn’t overtly denounced” “the antisemitic language that has been out there,” though he said El-Sayed has received plenty of “hateful rhetoric” himself.

While speaking with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Alexander said, “Has Abdul El-Sayed, in your view, done enough to denounce some of — as the recipient of a lot of hateful rhetoric, has he done enough to denounce some of the hateful rhetoric as well, the antisemitic language that has been out there, including in some ads that he has distanced himself from but hasn’t overtly denounced?”

Dingell responded that “Everybody has a different style,” and El-Sayed “did condemn that ad. … I wish they both would just say these ads aren’t right.”

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