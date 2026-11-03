Pelosi: Mainstream Dems Want Same as Progressive Wing, It’s Just ‘How Quickly’

During NPR’s election coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the differences between progressives and the Democratic Party’s mainstream are “about timing, how quickly you do this or that. Many of the things that they are advocating, we have been doing.”

Pelosi said, “There’s tremendous consensus in our party.”

Co-host Mary Louise Kelly then cut in to ask, “You don’t see deep divisions between the progressives and mainstream of your party?”

Pelosi responded, “No. There is some, it’s all about timing, how quickly you do this or that. Many of the things that they are advocating, we have been doing. But I do think you have to say this about the Democrats, we are not a lockstep, take orders from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as the Republicans are. That’s not who we are.”

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