Trump: ‘We’ve Already Agreed that by End of This Year, We Won’t Be Paying Israel’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump discussed his administration’s approach to Israel and revealed that the United States could be winding down a $4 billion expenditure of aid to Israel.

“So, Mr. President, there’s something’s happened in this country that really has nothing to do with you but we’re in middle of it, and that’s the rise of antisemitism, anti-Israeli sentiment,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “It seems like the next generation has no interest in providing arms, selling arms to Israel, and that’s really what El-Sayed is running on in Michigan. He’s counting on the next generation propelling him to that Senate seat, and that’s something that’s really taken root after the October 7 attacks. How do you view antisemitism in this country? And what can you do to combat it, along with the anti-Israeli sentiment that seems to be even pervasive on the far right?”

Trump replied, “Well, first of all, I have a tremendous relationship in terms of partnership with Israel. We have a tremendous fighting force to keep the Middle East. Like, look at the Middle East. I have total control. We do it — we have a helper, and it’s Israel because, you know, we are the big. They are the small. They call it ‘the big Satan and the small Satan, and we will be death to America,’ and all that. Well, we have had a tremendous relationship. But what it is is immigration, tremendous under Barack Hussein Obama, tremendous numbers of people came in from the Middle East who hate Jewish people and, it’s become pervasive, and it’s a terrible thing. But it’s come in, and you see rallies with hundreds of thousands of people, and they’re from — largely, from the Middle East. And this was let in by Barack Hussein Obama. If you were Christian, you couldn’t come in. If you happened to be Muslim, he would let you in.”

“And this has spread, and this has spread in Europe. I mean, you take a look at France. I mean, I told President Macron — he’s a friend of mine, but I met him for the first time, like, 11 years ago. We had a great relationship,” he added. “But I said, ‘You’re going to lose your country,’ because everybody was coming in from the Middle East, and, you know, they have mosques where they used to have churches. And within 15 years, 10 years, they’re going to be largely a Muslim country.”

Kilmeade interjected, “And it’s happened.”

Trump replied, “You’re going to lose your country. And what — and with that comes hatred of Jewish people, a long-term hatred of Jewish people. We have closed borders now. You know, we have — I don’t know if you saw. We just got the number 18, 17, now 18, 18 months — not one person allowed into our country through our Southern border, which was a — an open sieve. It was an open wound, our Southern border, under Biden and Obama. Obama let them in in a different way. But they came in by the millions, and they’re people that came in who hate Israel.”

“Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we’re stopping, and they’re fine with it because, you know, they’ve become a very successful country. They don’t need it, and we won’t be paying, anymore, Israel. So it’s just a wasted thing because we’ve already agreed that by end of this year, we won’t be paying Israel.”

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