Van Jones: ‘This Is Jonestown for the Republican Party’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Election Night in America,” politcal commentator Van Jones said the midterm results for Republicans are like “Jonestown,” where cult leader Jim Jones led 918 people in a coordinated mass murder-suicide.

Jones said, “I’m happy, happy, happy, I’m so happy. Listen, this is way bigger. This is like Christmas and a birthday and the Easter Bunny and Halloween. This is the repudiation of Trumpism that people have been hoping for, seeing American democracy stand uo. Sometimes you have kleptocratic rulers that get in power and ensconce themselves for decades in America 24 months later, knock it off, we don’t want it. And by the way, if you join a cult, at some point, the cult leader takes you to Jonestown and tries to get you drink the Kool-Aid. This is Jonestown for the Republican Party.”

He added, “They drank the Kool-Aid, and they have candidates that are dropping like flies across the country because they did not stand up to this guy when he was doing things that were wrong, when he was violating the law, when he was running over our system, they didn’t stand up to him, and they’re paying the price. It’s Jonestown tonight. You join a cult, at some point, you go to Jonestown. That’s where you are tonight, Republicans.”

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