CNN’s Hunt: El-Sayed Will Be ‘Very Prominent Voice’ in His Party

During CNN’s election coverage before the network called the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN host Kasie Hunt said that Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) will be “a very prominent voice in the party.”

Hunt said, “I don’t think there’s any question that, should these numbers hold, and Abdul El-Sayed become Sen. El-Sayed, he is going to be a very prominent voice in the party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had said, listen, if someone like him can win in Michigan, then progressives can win anywhere. And that’s really going to be this conversation we’re going to start to have, basically tomorrow.”

CNN Chief Political Analyst David Axelrod stated, “[T]here were threads of what he said that very much related to some of the things that Talarico said. There are threads that run through what many of these Democratic candidates were campaigning about, which was really about a system that has — that so many people feel has been corrupted and is rigged against them. And so, I think there [are] going to be quite a few people saying that. I don’t think this is as simple as saying, well, the left is going to fight the –, I think that is a Washington story. I’m not sure that’s the actual story that’s going on in the country. He’ll be a force there, and he’ll be one of — it is going to be the most interesting new class of senators.”

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