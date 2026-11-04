Dan Crenshaw and Jamie Raskin Get Into Heated Clash on CNN

Wednesday on CNN’s “Election Day in America,” Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) had a heated debate.

Crenshaw said, “I bet they’re willing to work with Trump on this after the midterms.”

Raskin asked, “Donald Trump wants to stop insider trading in the Executive Branch?”

Crenshaw said, “I think he’d vote for it. Yeah.”

Raskin said, “You think he would? Let’s mark that down. Because their whole administration is about insider trading.”

Crenshaw said, “You’re missing the point.”

Raskin said, “No, you’re missing the point. And you guys lost the election because you missed the point.”

Crenshaw said, “Oh, my God! Listen for a second. Stop interrupting me.”

Raskin said, “Well, get your last few words in before you go back to Texas.”

He added, “You guys didn’t want to pass anything, you just wanted to support Donald Trump’s corruption.”

Crenshaw said, “What does that even mean? Stop talking.”

Raskin said, “Well it means something to the American people! Look at the election results.”

Crenshaw said, “Are you capable of doing anything but talking just in talking points? Do you actually have facts? I’m doing actual policy discussions. You’re just yelling. Are you confused?”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “As heated as this has gotten, I have to say, it is actually nice to hear the debate of issues and ideas, because we don’t hear that enough.”

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