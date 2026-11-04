Dem Rep.-Elect J.D. Ford on if He Backs Impeachment Proceedings: ‘Yeah,’ I’ll Listen to District, Will Treat Impeachment Like ‘Juror’ 

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep.-elect J.D. Ford (D-IN) responded to a question on whether he supports impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump by saying, “Yeah,” and “I’m going to listen to the people of the fifth congressional district. I know I have my own personal feelings on this, but I want to make sure that we are incorporating the voices of the fifth district into this process.” He also responded to a question on if he supports impeaching the President by saying that “I’m going to read all the findings, and I’m going to act like a juror in a proceeding.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you support impeaching President Trump for a third time?”

Ford answered, “Well, look, what I will say is that this is going to be one of the most important responsibilities, constitutional responsibilities that I’m going to take very serious. And so, I’m going to make sure that I listen to all the arguments, I’m going to read all the findings, and I’m going to act like a juror in a proceeding. And so — and I’m also going to listen to the people of the fifth congressional district. Because I think, a lot of times, people just go to Congress and do what they want to do, and I’m fully going to Congress to make sure that I’m bringing the people of the fifth congressional district with me. So, I’m going to make sure that I listen to what they have to say as well.”

Welker then said, “So, Rep.-elect Ford, it sounds like you are saying you do support impeachment proceedings.”

Ford responded, “Yeah, I mean, I think what — I’m going to listen to the people of the fifth congressional district. I know I have my own personal feelings on this, but I want to make sure that we are incorporating the voices of the fifth district into this process. It’s a responsibility, a constitutional responsibility that I’m going to take very serious. And I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I also want to make sure that the people know that I’m going to be very serious on this approach.”

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