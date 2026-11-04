DNC Chair Ken Martin: ‘No,’ Woke Is Not Coming Back

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin said “no,” woke is not coming back when asked by host Bret Baier.

Baier asked, “Is woke coming back? That was not something we saw in the poll numbers.”

Martin said, “No, listen, that wasn’t an issue in this campaign, right? You know, when people can barely afford to put gas in their tanks or, you know, are paying more for electricity or finding a challenge to actually put groceries on the table, they don’t have time to care about whether or not someone’s woke or not. Right? The reality is, I think this is a major, major mistake of the Republicans in terms of their messaging this year. They wanted to run on socialism. They wanted to run on creating this sort of boogeyman. It didn’t work because, again, the American people are feeling forgotten and left behind, they’re economically dispossessed. They were looking for a champion. Many of them put their faith in Donald Trump, of course, and he hasn’t delivered. And, you know, they completely lost the plot in this election. ”

He added, “And again, I think this election was clearly about change, but it was also about the economy in exit polling yesterday. This was remarkable. Three quarters of Americans who showed up to vote yesterday said the country was heading in the wrong direction.”

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