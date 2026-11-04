GOP Rep. Sessions: We ‘Don’t Know Where We Are’ on War — Admin. Had Timeframes That Put People on ‘Back Burner’

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) stated that “the setting up of the timeframes that the administration did put members of Congress and the American people on a little bit of the back burner.” And “we still don’t know where we are on this war.”

Sessions said, “Our party needs to begin listening to every single elected official, taking into account these things, and listening to the American people. I go to the store to shop also. I go to buy gasoline also. I go to do these things. But it became — the setting up of the timeframes that the administration did put members of Congress and the American people on a little bit of the back burner. We still — it’s been said, many times, we still don’t know where we are on this war. I don’t think just ending the war is the thing. I think the conclusion about how it has ended or concludes is just as important as just stopping the war. We need to make sure that we understand we live in a dangerous world. So, there’s still a lot of work that we have to do working together.”

Earlier, he stated that there was “contributory negligence” across the party.

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