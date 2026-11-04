Jeffries on New Investigations: ‘We Ran on Affordability’, But Later Says There’s Duty to Check ‘Corruption’

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to a question on if he supports new investigations by stating that “we ran on affordability. We won decisively on affordability. We now have a responsibility to govern on affordability,” though he later said there is a duty “to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch, particularly in the face of the unprecedented corruption that has been unleashed on the country.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer asked, “The Ranking Democratic Member of the House Oversight Committee, as you know, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), is making his priority clear, saying, and I’m quoting him now, ‘LAWYER UP.’ Do you support new investigations into the Trump administration, and the Trump family, for that matter?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, listen, we ran on affordability. We won decisively on affordability. We now have a responsibility to govern on affordability, to lower the high cost of all the things, the high cost of groceries, the high cost of housing, the high cost of gas. We’re going to fight to make healthcare affordable for every single American so that people can actually afford to go see a doctor when they need one. This is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. Clearly, we have to build an economy that’s actually working for everyday Americans, as opposed to what we have right now, which is an economy where people are drowning, stressed whenever they have to go to the grocery store, stressed whenever they have to put gas in the tank, and stressed whenever they have to pay the mortgage or pay the rent. That’s unacceptable. And we have a responsibility to turn that around.”

Later, Jeffries stated that “we do have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch, particularly in the face of the unprecedented corruption that has been unleashed on the country.”

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