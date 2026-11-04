Mamdani: Dem Wins Weren’t More Moderate Candidates, Look at Talarico, Andrews, Bottoms

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) argued that the statewide wins for Democrats weren’t more moderate candidates, and specifically pointed to Sen.-elects James Talarico (D-TX) and Annie Andrews (D-SC) and Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D).

Host Kristen Welker asked, “[W]ith the exception of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, nearly all of the Democrats’ biggest statewide victories were more moderate candidates. What do you think that says, and what does it say about the progressive movement?”

Mamdani responded, “Well, I want to push you a little bit on that, Kristen, because when we’re thinking about James Talarico, we’re talking about somebody who campaigned on universal pre-K. When we’re talking about Annie Andrews, we’re talking about somebody who campaigned on an end to endless wars. When we’re talking about Keisha Lance Bottoms, we’re talking about somebody who campaigned on streamlining the construction of affordable housing. And those are all the hallmarks of what progressive governance also looks like in this country. And I think it’s critically important that, when we look at these victories, no matter where they are across the United States, that we understand the unity of purpose that comes out of it, and the urgency of delivering change that Americans can feel in their wallets.”

Welker then asked, “So, Mayor, given this argument that you’re making, do you think there is a path for a progressive candidate in the presidential race in 2028?”

Mamdani answered, “Absolutely.”

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