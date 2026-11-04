Mamdani: Midterms Sent Message to House Progressives to Wield Power ‘As Aggressively As Possible’

During NPR’s election coverage on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) stated that the midterm election results sent a message to progressive House Democrats to wield power “as aggressively as possible.”

Co-host Juana Summers asked, “How aggressive should progressives, in the House specifically, be when it comes to wielding their newfound power if they take control of that chamber?”

Mamdani answered, “Tonight is a message to wield it as aggressively as possible.”

Earlier, he said, “America has elected a new generation of leadership tonight, with a mandate to lower their cost of living, build, not bomb, and never betray the working people who have now entrusted them with power.”

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