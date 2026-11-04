McCaskill: If GOP Tries to Ram Through Justice, SCOTUS Term Limits Will Pass 

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” contributor Claire McCaskill said if Republicans attempt to ram through a Supreme Court nomination before the end of the year, it would “single-handedly allow term limits for the Supreme Court to happen.”

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle said, “If you’re the CEO of a publicly facing company, you can’t just say, I’m getting called to testify and I ain’t showing up.”

McCaskill said, “Yeah, I think there’s a PR problem for the civilians that are going to be called into these investigations. They’re going to have to show up. And by the way, enforcing the subpoenas, if they don’t show up, becomes a long, drawn out court battle. Typically enforcing them civilly, you can’t enforce them criminally because that would be DOJ, they’re not going to do that. So you’d have to go to civil contempt and that goes through the courts, and it takes a while, and that keeps it in the press the whole time that you’ve got some major business leader —”

Ruhle said, “That’s willing to show up and answer questions.”

McCaskill said, “Right. Right. So I do think there will be an opportunity to expose a lot of the graft and corruption that we’ve seen plainly, boldly, with our own eyes. But I want to circle back just for a minute on the Supreme Court. What will be interesting will be if Thune tries to ram a Supreme Court justice before the end of the year. He has said that he is willing to look at it. Now read the room, John. Seriously, read the room. If they try to ram a Supreme Court justice through the Senate between now and the end of the year, all hell is going to break loose in Washington and across this country. It will single handedly allow term limits for the Supreme Court to happen. Do you hear me, Alito and Thomas? It will single handedly get term limits for the Supreme Court.”

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