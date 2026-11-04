PA Gov. Shapiro on Dem Position on Israel: Dems ‘United’, ‘A Lot’ Will Depend on If Bibi’s in Power

During NBC’s election coverage, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded to a question on where Democrats stand on Israel by saying that “a lot is going to depend on who the Israeli people ultimately select to be their prime minister.” “But I think what tonight showed, though, is the Democrats are united.”

Co-host Tom Llamas asked, “[O]n the issue of Israel, it seemed like some Democratic candidates weren’t on all the same page. Where does the Democratic Party stand right now, in your opinion, when it comes to Israel?”

Shapiro answered, “Well, look, I think it’s obviously a nuanced issue. And a lot is going to depend on who the Israeli people ultimately select to be their prime minister. I think Benjamin Netanyahu has dramatically undermined the American-Israeli relationship. I think, for America’s national security interest, we need stability in the Middle East, and Netanyahu has created chaos there. I think it’s really important to see what comes out of that election. But I think what tonight showed, though, is the Democrats are united. More importantly, the voters here in Pennsylvania and all across America have stood up and reclaimed their voices, reclaimed their power. And so, we’re not going to let Donald Trump and a whole bunch of powerful men that live in their — work in their gilded ballrooms, making decisions for us, telling our kids what they’re allowed to see on their screens and deciding who gets to win and who loses. I think what we voted for tonight was more equity, more opportunity, more chances for the American people, and a rebuttal of the powerful people that, unfortunately, have been wreaking havoc on our country.”

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