Sanders: Midterm Elections Show ‘Profound Disgust’ with ‘Dangerous’ Trump

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the results of the midterm elections show “profound disgust all over this country with the most dangerous president in the history of the United States.”

Host Ari Melber said, “What do you see in the results?”

Sanders said, “I see two things. Number one, profound disgust all over this country with the most dangerous president in the history of the United States, somebody who doesn’t believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, narcissist. I mean, really crazy stuff. Thinks the world revolves around himself. Running the most corrupt administration, maybe in the history of this country, starting a war that’s illegal and unconstitutional. But I see something else. I see this election about more than a rejection of Trump. I think all over this country, you have in the richest country on earth, 60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck, 800,000 people are homeless. The only major country that doesn’t guarantee healthcare to all people. More income and wealth inequality right now that has ever taken place in the history of America.”

He added, “Musk himself owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households, and people are worried that their kids will be worse off than they are. So I think what people are saying is, look, we’re tired of Trumpism, but now we are demanding that the Democratic Party have the guts to take on the greed of the oligarchs and pass legislation that works for working families. That’s what I see.”

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