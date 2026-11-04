Talarico: ‘I Am Not Interested in Retribution’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” fresh off his blowout general election, Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) emphasized his willingness to work with Republicans in the coming Congress.

Talarico told host Bill Hemmer that he was “not interested” in retribution, adding that was why he was appearing on Fox News.

“If your Democratic colleagues pursue hearings and investigations, be it the Senate or the House side, will you support that or not?” Hemmer asked.

Talarico replied, “Well, I will support checks and balances, ensuring that each branch of our government is holding the other branches accountable. That’s necessary. It’s part of our constitutional order. But my mandate as the next U.S. senator from Texas is to deliver for the people of my state, the people of this country, to bring down costs, to root out corruption, to create new jobs and get this economy back on track. That is my mandate.”

“I am not interested in retribution,” he continued. “The people of Texas did not elect me last night for retribution. They elected me to deliver for them, to make their lives easier and better and less stressful, and that’s what I plan to do. And I plan to do it even for the Texans who didn’t vote for me. It’s why I’m here on Fox News the morning after.”

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