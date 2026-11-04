Talarico: We Have to Take On ICE, They’re a ‘Secret Police Force’ Hurting Our Neighbors

Wednesday, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a “secret police force” hurting our neighbors.

Talarico said, “Everywhere I went across the state of Texas, I heard from Latino voters, from Hispanic Texans, many of them under the age of 30, who are worried that their parents aren’t going to come home at the end of the day, that these masked men in unmarked vehicles are going to kidnap members of their family or are going to kill hardworking members of our community, which is exactly what happened to Lorenzo Salgado in Houston, Texas. And so we have to take on this secret police force that is hurting our neighbors, including our immigrant neighbors.”

He added, “I think we’ve seen over the past decade, both parties fail us on immigration, and we’re now seeing the current administration fail us on this issue with this current extremism. We need to have members of Congress hold this agency accountable and finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, which includes border security, but also includes a pathway to citizenship for our hardworking neighbors who have been here for years, for decades, so they can come out of the shadows and join us as full citizens of this country.”

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